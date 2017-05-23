Spartans And Pioneers Win Regional Golf Titles

Luxemburg-Casco and Sevastopol won regional titles in boys golf Tuesday while Sturgeon Bay’s Brandon Forbes and Gibraltar’s Nathan Surges advance to sectional meets as individuals. The Spartans and Forbes will compete at the Division 2 sectional at Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton. The Pioneers and Surges will head to the Division 3 sectional meet at Glacier Wood Golf Club in Iola.

Luxemburg-Casco won a Division 2 regional title at Crystal Springs (hosted by Seymour). The Spartans carded a 342, five strokes better than Freedom. Jacob Wortruba and Ben VanPay of Luxemburg-Casco both shot 84 and tied for fifth. The Spartans’ Collin Morris shot an 85 and was part of the tie for seventh. Brandon Forbes of Sturgeon Bay finished with an 85, tied for seventh. Sturgeon Bay took fifth while Southern Door was tenth.

Sevastopol won the Division 3 regional at Parkway (hosted by Lena). The Pioneers finished at 358, 19 strokes better than runner-up Bonduel. Sevastopol had four golfers finish in the top ten. Jacob Welsing (83) was second, Eric Ott (89) was sixth, Tyler Kienhau (92) was eighth and Tyler Dvorak (94) was tenth. Nathan Surges of Gibraltar shot an 86 and finished fourth. Gibraltar finished sixth.

Division 2 results

Division 3 results