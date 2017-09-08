LeCaptain’s Big Night Sparks Eagles

Derik LeCaptain finished with four touchdowns as Southern Door beat Kewaunee, 28-27, in a MONLPC-Large football game in Kewaunee on Friday Night. The Storm (1-1, 3-1) scored on their opening drive with a 25 yard scoring pass from Cody Bultman to Andrew Richard. But the Eagles (2-0, 3-1) and LeCaptain would score three td’s in the second quarter on a 1 yard rush, 27 yard pass and 25 yard interception return for a 20-7 lead at the half. Kewaunee would score back to back touchdowns in the fourth quarter on scoring runs from Travis Reinke and Michael Barribeau for a 21-20 lead with 1:51 to play. It would take Southern Door just one play to regain the lead as quarterback Kyle Daoust hit LeCaptain for a 79 yard touchdown with 1:31 remaining and LeCaptain added the two point conversion for a 28-21 lead. The Storm would answer with a 21 yard scoring pass from Bultman to Michael Halada with :37 seconds to play to close to within 28-27. Kewaunee decided to go for two and the lead on the PAT but LeCaptain intercepted the pass to clinch the win for Southern Door.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
Norway, MI 30
Sturgeon Bay 23
Sevastopol 51
Oneida Nation 16
Gibraltar 52
Lena 22
Oconto 28
Algoma 0
West De Pere 35
Luxemburg-Casco 21