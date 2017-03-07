LeCaptain is Packerland POY

Posted on March 7, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door’s Nick LeCaptain, who helped lead the Eagles to their third straight league title and won the league scoring title, has been voted as the 2016-17 Packerland Conference player of the year.

First Team
Nick LeCaptain- Southern Door (unanimous)
Connor Gajda- Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)
Carson Moe- Oconto (unanimous)
Connor Ebben- Oconto
Samuel Meerstein- NEW Lutheran

Second Team
Kyle Daoust- Southern Door
Mitchell Jackson- Sturgeon Bay
Tyler Kropuenske- Gibraltar
Derik LeCaptain- Southern Door
Nathan Surges- Gibraltar

Honorable Mention
Jared Van Bramer- Sturgeon Bay
Sam Gerend- Southern Door
Connor Brennan- Gibraltar
Max Grovogel- Algoma
Booker Prokash- Algoma
Casey Stangel- Algoma
Aidan Wallace- Algoma
Jake Basten- Kewaunee

