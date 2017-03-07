LeCaptain is Packerland POY

Southern Door’s Nick LeCaptain, who helped lead the Eagles to their third straight league title and won the league scoring title, has been voted as the 2016-17 Packerland Conference player of the year.

First Team

Nick LeCaptain- Southern Door (unanimous)

Connor Gajda- Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)

Carson Moe- Oconto (unanimous)

Connor Ebben- Oconto

Samuel Meerstein- NEW Lutheran

Second Team

Kyle Daoust- Southern Door

Mitchell Jackson- Sturgeon Bay

Tyler Kropuenske- Gibraltar

Derik LeCaptain- Southern Door

Nathan Surges- Gibraltar

Honorable Mention

Jared Van Bramer- Sturgeon Bay

Sam Gerend- Southern Door

Connor Brennan- Gibraltar

Max Grovogel- Algoma

Booker Prokash- Algoma

Casey Stangel- Algoma

Aidan Wallace- Algoma

Jake Basten- Kewaunee