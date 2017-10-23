LeCaptain is Offensive POY

Southern Door’s Derik LeCaptain has been voted as the MONLPC-Large conference offensive player of the year while Carson Moe of Oconto is the defensive player of the year.
1st Team Offense
QB- Cody Bultman (Kewaunee)
RB- Derik LeCaptain (Southern Door) Jared Jandt (Peshtigo) Lincoln Barta (Kewaunee)
WR- Sam Gerend (Southern Door) Isaac Woller (Oconto)
TE- Andrew Richard (Kewaunee)
OL- Max Schoening & Aidan Wallace (Algoma) Sterling Gardner (Kewaunee) Gavin Brissette (Peshtigo) Lucas Ruechel (Oconto)
Placekicker- Brady Wodack (Sturgeon Bay)
1st Team Defense
DL- Rex Meikle (Sturgeon Bay) Aidan Wallace (Algoma) Tanor Bortolini (Kewaunee) Lucas Ruechel (Oconto) Gavin Forsberg (Peshtigo)
LB- Max Pierre & Derik LeCaptain (Southern Door) Carson Moe (Oconto) Lincoln Barta (Kewaunee)
DB- Sam Gerend (Southern Door) Anthony Moore (Sturgeon Bay) Evan Allan (Oconto)
Punter- Brady Wodack (Sturgeon Bay) Zach Sherman (Oconto)
2nd Team Offense
QB- Jake Krueger (Oconto)
RB- Parker James & Bennett Frazer (Oconto) Jake Zeitler (Coleman)
WR- Jared Van Bramer (Sturgeon Bay) Michael Halada (Kewaunee)
TE- Zach Sherman (Oconto)
OL- Rex Meikle (Sturgeon Bay) Max Pierre & Alex Quigley (Southern Door) Tanor Bortolini (Kewaunee) Brock Martinson (Coleman) Gavin Forsberg (Peshtigo)
Placekicker- Andrew Montana (Southern Door) Alex Hewett (Kewaunee)
2nd Team Defense
DL- Kyle Malcore (Southern Door) Andrew Richard (Kewaunee) Brody Gallagher (Oconto) Brock Martinson (Coleman) Reece Demarce (Peshtigo)
LB- Ryan Jacobson (Sturgeon Bay) Travis Reinke (Kewaunee) Jake Zeitler (Coleman) Bryce O’Connor (Oconto)
DB- Michael Barribeau (Kewaunee) Isaac Woller & Bennett Frazer (Oconto)
Punter- Jake Zeitler (Coleman)
Honorable Mention
Southern Door- Kyle Daoust (QB) Andrew Montana (WR/DB) Kyle Malcore (OL) Zach Snow (OL) Adam Gutschow (LB/P) Jason Columb (DL)
Sturgeon Bay- Ethan Knipfer (QB) Anthony Moore (RB) Ryan Jacobson (TE) Brady Wodack (WR) Nathan Leroy (OL/DL) Mike Rose (OL/DL) Luke Brinkman (LB) Andrew Burkart (DL)
Algoma- Casey Nelson (DB)
Kewaunee- Cam Hanrahan (WR) Sam LeCaptain (OL) Cam Konop (DL)
Oconto- Eli Schanau (OL) Balin Welch (OL) Carson Moe (P) Zach Sherman (LB)
Peshtigo- Riley Reif (QB/DB) Zach LeMahieu (OL) Zack Waulters (DB) Nick Nielson (P)
Coleman- Blake Forner (RB) Bryce Karban (DB) Jake Baldwin (LB)