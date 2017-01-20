LeCaptain Goes For 35

The Southern Door boys basketball team remained in a tie for first place in the Packerland Conference after a 74-55 win over NEW Lutheran in Green Bay on Friday Night. Trailing 33-32 at the half, the Eagles (6-1, 9-1) took control of the game by starting the second half on a 20-5 run and the Blazers (3-4, 6-6) would get no closer than seven points the rest of the game. Nick LeCaptain scored 25 of his game high 35 points in the second half to lead Southern Door while Derik LeCaptain added 14, Sam Gerend 12 and Kyle Daoust chipped in 11 points. Samuel Meerstein finished with 19 and Brock Reisler added 10 for NEW Lutheran.

Sturgeon Bay 63

Oconto 48

*Jared VanBramer 21, Mitchell Jackson 15, Connor Gajda 12, Carson Talbert 10

Gibraltar 49

Kewaunee 35

*Nathan Surges 19, Connor Brennan 11

Algoma 77

Sevastopol 24

Wrestling

Stratford 30.00 Luxemburg-Casco 25.00

160: Kade Ehrike (S) over Devan Vandenbush (Dec 7-4)

170: David Marquardt (S) over Jacob Zellner (Fall 4:57)

182: Dalton Smerchek (LC) over Dylan Schoenherr (Dec 4-1)

195: Aiden Hoffman (S) over Austin Leroy (Fall 1:33)

220: Kamren Bornbach (S) over Nate Lloyd (Dec 9-3)

285: Phil Rasmussen (LC) over Jon Aguirre (TB-1 2-1)

106: Manny Drexler (S) over Lucas Joniaux (TF 16-1 5:16)

113: Bryce Bosman (LC) over Kolton Dahl (Fall 1:05)

120: Reece Worachek (LC) over Mavrick Licciardi (MD 10-1)

126: Nathan Ronsman (LC) over A. J. Schoenfuss (Dec 8-3)

132: Colton Worachek (LC) over Derek Marten (Dec 6-3)

138: Jake Drexler (S) over Cameron Lemmens (Dec 8-7)

145: Garrett Jeanquart (LC) over Jordan Becker (Dec 17-11)

152: Mason Kauffman (S) over Hunter Larkin (MD 21-7)

Luxemburg-Casco 66.00 Two Rivers 10.00

170: Dalton Smerchek (LC) over (For.)

182: Austin Leroy (LC) over Marlon Rezash (Fall 1:47)

195: Shae Ruelle (TR) over (For.)

220: Nate Lloyd (LC) over Damien Bullock (Dec 3-1)

285: Phil Rasmussen (LC) over (For.)

106: Cody Holmes (TR) over Lucas Joniaux (MD 13-0)

113: Bryce Bosman (LC) over (For.)

120: Reece Worachek (LC) over Logan Kust (Dec 10-5)

126: Nathan Ronsman (LC) over (For.)

132: Colton Worachek (LC) over Trevor Pasek (Fall 0:51)

138: Cameron Lemmens (LC) over Tommy Bianchi (Fall 0:26)

145: Garrett Jeanquart (LC) over (For.)

152: Devan Vandenbush (LC) over Tanner Greenwood (Fall 2:31)

160: Jacob Zellner (LC) over Alex Richmond (Fall 0:32)