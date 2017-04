The Sturgeon Bay at Algoma Packerland Conference baseball game from Perry Field in Algoma has been postponed. All four league baseball games have been postponed while the Sevastopol at Oconto softball game was still scheduled to be played.

Baseball/Softball

Southern Door at Kewaunee ppd

Sevastopol at Oconto baseball ppd / softball still playing

Gibraltar at NEW Lutheran ppd

Softball

Luxemburg-Casco at New London ppd