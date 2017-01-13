League Leading Storm at Gibraltar

Kewaunee will play at Gibraltar in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek tonight. The Storm (7-0, 10-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20ppg, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Sara Dax (11ppg, 7 rebounds) while the Vikings (3-3, 7-4) are led by Payton Pluff (16ppg, 6 rebounds) and Sheridan Ash (9ppg, 9 rebounds). Kewaunee won the first meeting of the season in November, 56-19. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Algoma at Sevastopol ~7:00

NEW Lutheran at Southern Door

Boys

Sturgeon Bay at Shiocton

Sevastopol at NEWCHAA

Clintonville at Luxemburg-Casco