League Leading Storm at Gibraltar

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Kewaunee will play at Gibraltar in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek tonight.  The Storm (7-0, 10-2) are led by Brooke Geier (20ppg, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Sara Dax (11ppg, 7 rebounds) while the Vikings (3-3, 7-4) are led by Payton Pluff (16ppg, 6 rebounds) and Sheridan Ash (9ppg, 9 rebounds).  Kewaunee won the first meeting of the season in November, 56-19.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls
Algoma at Sevastopol ~7:00
NEW Lutheran at Southern Door

Boys
Sturgeon Bay at Shiocton
Sevastopol at NEWCHAA
Clintonville at Luxemburg-Casco

Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
