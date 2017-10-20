Laconia Rallies to Beat SD

Southern Door lost their opening game of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday Night in Brussels. Laconia rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit and outscored the Eagles 20-0 in the second half on their way to a 26-14 final. Derik LeCaptain threw a first quarter touchdown pass to Sam Gerend (his 12th td catch of the season) and then LeCaptain scored his 17th rushing touchdown of the season when he scored from a yard out in the second quarter. Spartans quarterback Cormac Madigan had rushing touchdowns of 36 and 2 yards in the third quarter and added a 44 yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter for the final margin. Southern Door finishes the season (7-3) while Laconia will play at Valders next Friday.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
New Holstein 32
Kewaunee 14
*Storm finish (7-3)
Notre Dame 33
Luxemburg-Casco 13
*Spartans finish (6-4)
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 49
Oconto 17
*Blue Devils finish (7-3)
Wrightstown 21
Peshtigo 20