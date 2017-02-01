Kropuenske Signs With MN-Crookston

Gibraltar’s Tyler Kropuenske signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. We asked Tyler why he chose to continue his football career with the Golden Eagles….
Kropuenske, a criminal justice major, is expecting to play offensive tackle and listed at 6’5 and 250 pounds. He is the first player from Gibraltar to receive a partial scholarship to play college football….
The Golden Eagles suffered through an (0-11) season in 2016. Crookston is located in Western Minnesota, approximately 30 minutes from the North Dakota border.