Kropuenske Signs With MN-Crookston

Posted on February 1, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Gibraltar’s Tyler Kropuenske signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.  We asked Tyler why he chose to continue his football career with the Golden Eagles….

Kropuenske, a criminal justice major, is expecting to play offensive tackle and listed at 6’5 and 250 pounds.  He is the first player from Gibraltar to receive a partial scholarship to play college football….

The Golden Eagles suffered through an (0-11) season in 2016.  Crookston is located in Western Minnesota, approximately 30 minutes from the North Dakota border.

Tyler Kropuenske with Parents Josh and Alicia and brother Ryan

