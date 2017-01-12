Klaubauf and Birmingham Elected To SD HOF

The Southern Door Athletic Booster Club has announced that Greg Klaubauf and Peter “Pete” Birmingham have been selected for induction into their Hall of Fame.

Klaubauf, class of 2000, earned 11 varsity letters and participated in football, basketball and baseball for the Eagles and won 8 all-conference awards.

Birmingham, class of 1969, earned 10 varsity letters and participated in football, basketball, baseball and track.

The induction ceremony will be on Friday, February 17th during the halftime of the Sturgeon Bay vs Southern Door boys basketball game.

