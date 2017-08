Islanders’ Johnson Wins Batting Title

Ben Johnson of Washington Island has won the 2017 batting title in the Door County League. Johnson was the only player to bat over .400, had at least a hit in nine of the ten games he played in, and had a season high four hits against Maplewood.

Hitting

1. Ben Johnson, Washington Island .447 (17X38)

2. Cody Giesseman, Egg Harbor .386 (22X57)

3. Alex Johnson, Washington Island .384 (15X39)

4. David Van Dreese, West Jacksonport .375 (18X48)

5. Anthony Laughlin, Sister Bay .340 (17X50)

6. Tom Sawyer, Sister Bay .333 (15X45)

6. Chad LaLuzerne, Maplewood .333 (14X42)

8. Griffin Cole, West Jacksonport .328 (21X64)

8. Nick Kita, Egg Harbor .328 (19X58)

10. Matt Hecht, Sister Bay .326 (14X43)

11. Ben Geiger, Washington Island .317 (20X63)

12. Eric DeJardine, Egg Harbor .316 (18X57)

12. Riley Cordier, West Jacksonport .316 (18X57)

14. Caleb Cornell, Washington Island .315 (17X54)

15. Jason Lindemann, West Jacksonport .311 (14X45)

16. Nick Posh, Egg Harbor .308 (12X39)

*Must have 42 plate appearances to qualify for season ending list

Home Runs

David Van Dreese, West Jacksonport (4)

Eric DeJardine, Egg Harbor; Rob Ray, Kolberg; Kordell Draves, Maplewood; Ben Geiger, Washington Island (2)

Troy Jorgenson, Washington Island; Sam Koss, Maplewood; Austen Dart, Kolberg; Stewart Larsen/Dusty Johnson/Anthony Laughlin, Sister Bay; Casey Giesseman/Cody Giesseman/Matt Ash/Nick Kita- Egg Harbor (1)

RBI

Cody Giesseman, Egg Harbor (19)

David Van Dreese, West Jacksonport; Ben Geiger, Washington Island (16)

Eric DeJardine, Egg Harbor (15)

Caleb Cornell, Washington Island (12)

Stewart Larsen, Sister Bay (11)

Griffin Cole/Alec Scharter, West Jacksonport; Troy Jorgenson, Washington Island; Sam Forkert, Sister Bay (10)

Pitching

Sam Forkert, Sister Bay (12-1)

Matt Foss, Washington Island (8-3)

Riley Cordier, West Jacksonport (6-1)

Dave Jilot, Egg Harbor (5-3)

Nick Kita, Egg Harbor (4-1)

Drew Tanck, West Jacksonport (4-2)

Standings

Sister Bay (13-1)

West Jacksonport (11-3)

Egg Harbor (10-4)

Washington Island (9-5)

Kolberg (5-9)

Maplewood (4-10)

Baileys Harbor (3-11)

Institute (1-13)