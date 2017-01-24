Hunter Education Sign-up Day Announced

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Chris Kratcha has announced that the sign-up for the Certified Hunter Education course will be held on Saturday, February 4th at Howie’s Tackle, 1309 Green Bay Road in Sturgeon Bay. The one day only sign-up will be from 10am-2pm.

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1973 must have completed a hunter education course and show the certificate to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin unless they will be hunting under the hunting mentorship program. A young person who completes the hunter education course and receives a certificate is eligible to hunt and use legal rifles and shotguns without supervision beginning at age 14 and eligible to participate in these same activities with supervision at age 12.

Anyone of any age can take the class. However, students are encouraged to wait until they turn 12 within 6 months of completion of the course before taking it. Students with special needs must contact the instructor at least two weeks in advance of the course to request special accommodations.

The hunter education course instills in students the knowledge and skill to be a responsible and safe hunter. Students learn how hunting accidents are caused and how they can be prevented. Hunter responsibility and safety are stressed throughout the classes, which consist of lectures, demonstrations, group discussions, practical exercises, and individual study and activity assignments.