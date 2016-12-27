Holiday Tournament Basketball

Sturgeon Bay will play Wrightstown at 12:05 at the Shawano Sundrop Shootout at the Kress Center on the campus of UW-Green Bay. The Clippers (4-1) are led by Connor Gajda (18ppg) and Mitch Jackson (13) while the Tigers (3-3) are led by Derek Zwick (18) and Lucas Haese (12). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Luxemburg-Casco will Waupun at 3:15 at the Kress Center. The Spartans (4-1) are led by Bryce Tekulve (21ppg) Mitchell Jandrin (20) and Nathan Coisman (12) while the Warriors (5-1) are the defending Division 3 State Champions and are led by sophomore Marcus Domask (20ppg). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Kewaunee at Sheboygan North Tournament