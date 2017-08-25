Henry Wins Chief K

Gibraltar’s Evan Henry won the boys race in the season opening Chief Kahquados cross country Invite in Fish Creek on Thursday. Henry took first with a time of 17:02 while Hilbert’s Garrett Franczek was second in 17:03. Southern Door’s top finisher was Karl Meier (6th place) while Izaak Polecheck of Sturgeon Bay finished 10th and James Cullen of Kewaunee 15th. Gillett’s Sylvia Hansen won the girls race in 19:55 while Southern Door freshman Lydiah LeCloux finished third in 20:13. Southern Door’s Gracie Englebert and Maggie Grota finished 10th and 11th followed by Sevastopol’s Olivia Stenzel 12th. Algoma’s Alli Spitzer was 16th and Allison Alberts of Sturgeon Bay finished 18th overall.
chief k varsity boys results 2017
chief k varsity girls results 2017
Boys Results
1. Freedom
2. Peshtigo
3. Mauston
4. Southern Door
Girls Results
1. Freedom
2. Mauston
3. Southern Door
4. Gillett
5. Algoma