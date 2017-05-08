Sigl Repeats at Door County Half Marathon Winner

*Submitted by Myles Dannhaussen

Sigl Sets Course Record in 10th Door County Half Marathon

Tyler Sigl crushed the course record as he won his second consecutive Door County Half Marathon in Peninsula State Park Saturday, May 6.

Sigl, of Seymour, topped Jason Ryf’s 9 year-old course record by over 1:01, finishing in 1:07:56, a pace of 5:11 per mile. Michael Quesnell finished second with a time of 1:13:56.

On the women’s side, Natalie Anderson took first with a time of 1:31:29, while Annie Bley finished second in 1:33:05.

The race drew over 2,700 registrants for the two races, the largest field in the history of the event that draws nearly 90 percent of its participants from outside Door County.

The Nicolet Bay 5k welcomed a record 711 finishers. Dustin Hudak defended his title with a time of 18:01. Jessica Sigl won the women’s race in 19:21. Complete race results are available at www.doorcountyhalfmarathon.com/results/.

The 11th Door County Half Marathon and Nicolet Bay 5k takes place May 5, 2018.

Door County Half Marathon

Men

Tyler Sigl, 1:07:56 (course record)

Michael Quesnell, 1:13:56

Eric Pilling, 1:15:19

Rodee Schneider, 1:16:37

David Braun, 1:17:26

Women

Natalie Anderson, 1:31:29

Annie Bley, 1:33:05

Hannah Hargis, 1:33:13

Erica Barth, 1:34:12

Ariel Huber, 1:34:49

Nicolet Bay 5k

Men

Dustin Hudak, 18:01

Brian Busse, 18:42

Mark Krommenacker, 18:50

Sam Wagner, 20:02

Eric Weidman, 20:21

Women

Jessica Sigl, 19:21

Jennifer Chaudoir, 20:14

Michele Finnel, 21:48

Jade Wilds, 22:55

Rachel Werkmeister, 23:05