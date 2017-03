Girls State Tournament in Green Bay

The 42nd Annual WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament is Thursday – Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Thursday, March 9

Division 3

Bloomer (22-4) vs Martin Luther (25-1) 1:35pm

Wrightstown (23-3) vs Edgewood (23-3)

State appearances: Blackhawks (4th) Crusaders (2nd) Tigers (3rd) Spartans (1st)

Division 4

Durand (23-3) vs Howards Grove (25-1) 6:35pm

Shiocton (18-8) vs Aquinas (26-0)

State appearances: Panthers (11th) Tigers (2nd) Chiefs (1st) Blugolds (1st)

Friday, March 10

Division 5

Clayton (27-0) vs Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-4) 9:05am

Loyal (23-4) vs Bangor (24-3)

State appearances: Bears (3rd) Novas (1st) Greyhounds (1st) Cardinals (2nd)

Division 2

Hortonville (20-5) vs Cudahy (19-7) 1:35pm

Beaver Dam (26-0) vs Monroe (21-3)

State appearances: Polar Bears (2nd) Packers (1st) Golden Beavers (3rd) Cheesemakers (9th)

Division 1

Appleton North (26-0) vs Milwaukee King (25-0)

De Pere (24-2) vs Middleton (23-3)

State appearances: Lightning (4th) Generals (5th) Redbirds (8th) Cardinals (10th)

Saturday March 11

Division 5 Championship 11:05

Division 4 Championship

Division 3 Championship

Division 2 Championship 6:35

Division 1 Championship