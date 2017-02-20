Girls Regional Tournament Starts Tuesday

Two Rivers will play at Southern Door in a WIAA Division 3 girls regional basketball game on Tuesday Night. The 12th seeded Purple Raiders (4-17) open the tournament on a seven game losing streak while the 5th seeded Eagles (16-5) have won eight of their last nine games and finished as Packerland Conference runner-up. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show with tip off at 7:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Sturgeon Bay (2-19) at Kiel (17-5)

New Holstein (0-22) at Kewaunee (18-4)

Division 4

Stevens Point Pacelli (6-15) at Gibraltar (15-7)

Weyauwega-Fremont (3-19) at Algoma (9-13)

Division 5

Sevastopol (1-17) at NEW Lutheran (11-10)

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco (19-3) with first round bye