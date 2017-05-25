Girls Little League Results

Jim Olson Motors is off to a (2-0) start in the Sturgeon Bay Girls Little League Major Division after games played this week.

State Farm 6
Lions 4
WP- Colbi Jacquet
SF: Bethany Paye- 2 hits
L: Mckenzie Fish/Bree Rivera- single

Jim Olson Motors 8
Cut Hut 4
WP- Chloe Lustila
JOM: Greta Gurschow- single
Hut: Erin Griep/Kinsey Nellis- double

Cut Hut 5
Lions 3
WP- Erin Griep
Hut: Kinsey Nellis- triple
Lions: Bree Rivera- single

Jim Olson Motors 6
State Farm 1
WP- Chloe Lustila
JOM- Tra Weisner- single (RBI), Lustila- single (RBI)
SF: Bethany Paye- single

