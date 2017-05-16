Geyer & Atkins Home Runs Power Eagles

Southern Door beat Kewaunee, 6-1, in a Packerland Conference softball game in Brussels on Tuesday. The Eagles set the tone early with four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Atkins led off with a double and Megan Pavlik singled before Hanna Mallien’s RBI single. Hailey Geyer followed with a three run shot that cleared the left field fence for an early 4-0 lead. Atkins (3 hits) hit a solo shot in the second inning and Grace LeGrave had an RBI ground out in the third inning for Southern Door. Mallien’s bid for a complete game shutout was broken up by a Makenzie Tlachac RBI double with two outs in the 7th inning.

