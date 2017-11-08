Gerend Highlights WFCA All-Region Team

Southern Door’s Sam Gerend was selected as both a wide receiver and defensive back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 2017 All-Region Team.
Northeast Region
Sam Gerend, WR/DB (Southern Door) 6’5 185 SR
Derik LeCaptain, RB (Southern Door) 6’2 210 JR
Nathan Coisman, OLB (Luxemburg-Casco) 6’3 230 JR
8-Man
Jeremy Jorns, ILB (Sevastopol) 6’0 185 JR
Ethan Kroll, RB (Sevastopol) 5’9 170 JR
Trevor Reinhardt, QB (Gibraltar) 6’0 160 JR
Alex Laughlin, WR (Gibraltar) 6’0 175 FR
Luxemburg-Casco’s Alexis Dorner has been named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Third Team. Spartans teammates Megan Cannon and Cassie Schlitz were Honorable Mention All-State.