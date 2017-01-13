Geier Scores 30 in Kewaunee Win

Kewaunee beat Gibraltar, 63-42, in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek on Friday Night. The Storm (8-0, 11-2) led 16-15 in the first half but pulled away with a 16-0 run to lead 32-15. After building the lead to 20 in the second half, the Storm saw Gibraltar close to within 54-42 but the Vikings (3-4, 7-5) went scoreless for the final six minutes of the game. Brooke Geier led Kewaunee with a season high 30 points while Sara Dax added 16. Sheridan Ash led Gibraltar with 15 points and Payton Pluff added 10.

Girls

Southern Door 58

NEW Lutheran 38

*Meghan LaCrosse 14, Megan Pavlik 13

Algoma 69

Sevastopol 14

Oconto 44

Sturgeon Bay 21

*played on Thursday

Boys

Sturgeon Bay 85

Shiocton 58

*Clippers end first half on 44-18 run

Luxemburg-Casco 74

Clintonville 49

*Bryce Tekulve 26, Mitchell Jandrin 16, Nathan Coisman 12, Anthony Otradovec 11