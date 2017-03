Geier is Packerland POY

Kewaunee’s Brooke Geier, who helped lead Kewaunee to their first outright league title since 1991 and became the school’s all time leader scorer, has been voted as the girls Packerland Conference player of the year.

First Team

Brooke Geier- Kewaunee (unanimous)

Meghan LaCrosse- Southern Door

Morgan Meerstein- NEW Lutheran

Megan Pavlik- Southern Door

Payton Pluff- Gibraltar

Second Team

Sara Dax- Kewaunee

Alyson Nerenhausen- Oconto

Ellie Olsen- Kewaunee

Alexa Soto- Southern Door

Alli Spitzer- Algoma

Afton Wenger- NEW Lutheran

Honorable Mention

Sheridan Ash- Gibraltar

Gabby Atkins- Southern Door

Abby Baumgartner- Kewaunee

Katie Guilette- Southern Door

Mikayla Haack- Algoma

Riley Haleen- Gibraltar

Angie Kudick- Kewaunee

Taylor Natzke- NEW Lutheran

Olivia Wagner- Sevastopol