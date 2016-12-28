Gajda’s 33 Not Enough for Clippers

Wrightstown beat Sturgeon Bay, 71-66, in the Shawano Sundrop Shootout at the Kress Events Center in Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon. The Clippers (4-2) led by 10 points early but the Tigers (4-3) closed the first half on a 23-6 run and led 38-30 at the half. Sturgeon Bay scored the first eight points of the second half to tie the game at 38-38 but Wrightstown answered with a 12-0 run for a 50-38 lead. The Clippers closed to within 68-66 late but could never fully catch up. Connor Gajda finished with a game high 33 points (23 in second half) and Carson Talbert finished with 12 for Sturgeon Bay. Derek Zwick scored 27 to lead Wrightstown while James Hansen added 11 and Lucas Haese 10.

Defending Division 3 State Champion Waupun cruised to a 67-40 win over Luxemburg-Casco. The Spartans led 20-16 in the first half but the Warriors (6-2) closed the first half on a 16-5 run and scored the first 12 points of the second half to put the game out of reach. Marcus Domask scored 23 points to lead Waupun while Trevor Vande Zande scored 15 and Owen Theune and Reece Homan added 12 each. Jon Deprey (12 points) and Anthony Otradovec (9 points) combined to hit 7 three pointers for the Spartans (5-2).