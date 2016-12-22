Gajda, Jackson Lead Clippers

Sturgeon Bay moved into a first place tie with Southern Door after beating the Eagles, 67-43, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Thursday Night. The Clippers (4-1, 4-1) opened the game on a 22-7 run as six different players scored. Connor Gajda finished with a game high 20 points and Mitchell Jackson finished with 15 as they scored 16 of the first 18 points of the second half for the Clippers. Carson Talbert and Mike Rose combined for 19 points off the bench for Sturgeon Bay. Sam Gerend finished with 18 points for the Eagles (4-1, 6-1) while Derik LeCaptain chipped in with 10.

Boys

Gibraltar 85

Sevastopol 46

Algoma 69

NEW Lutheran 66

*Aiden Wallace 24, Booker Prokash 13, Zach Wery 13

Girls

Gibraltar 70

Crivitz 41

*Sheridan Ash 21, Payton Pluff 17

Luxemburg-Casco 69

Southern Door 55

Algoma 53

NEW Lutheran 40

*MaKayla Guilette 11, Lucy Wiese 10