Gajda and Greenlaw Lead Clippers

The Sturgeon Bay boys finished first and the girls second at the Oconto Falls Indoor meet earlier this week. Connor Gajda won the long jump and high jump events while Nick Greenlaw took the 50 and 200 meter dash. Algoma’s Max Schoening won the shot put event. The Clippers totaled 99 points while Oconto Falls was second with 74.5 points.

Allison Alberts won the girls 400 meter race for the Clippers while Katelyn Williams of Algoma won the shot put. Oconto Falls totaled 86 points followed by Sturgeon Bay with 42. Gillett and Lena completed the five team indoor meet.