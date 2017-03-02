Froehlke Three Pointer Sinks Storm

Kewaunee rallied from a nine point deficit in the second half to force overtime before losing to Wrightstown, 60-57, in a girls WIAA Division 3 sectional semi-final at Manitowoc on Thursday Night. The Storm (21-5) face a 48-39 deficit with 5:40 to play, but took a one point lead on a Brooke Geier steal and basket with :25 seconds remaining and saw the Tigers (22-3) have a possible winner in regulation waived off at the buzzer. Kewaunee scored the first four points of overtime from the free throw line and took a 57-53 lead with 1:51 to play but Alisha Murphy hit a long two point jumper for Wrightstown setting the stage for freshman Bridget Froehlke’s go ahead three pointer with :18 seconds to play. Brooke Geier scored 20 points to lead the Storm while Sarah Dax added 15 and Ellie Olson 13. Wrightstown will play Amherst at Green Bay Preble on Saturday.

Division 5

NEW Lutheran 62

Elcho 54

*Blazers (15-10) vs Loyal (22-4) at Waupaca on Saturday