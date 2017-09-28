Friday Night Football Week 7

Sturgeon Bay will celebrate homecoming with a MONLPC-Large football game vs Oconto at Memorial Field on Friday Night. The Blue Devils (3-1, 5-1) are coming off of a 35-14 win over Peshtigo last week and are led by quarterback Jake Krueger (960 passing yards / 11TD) running back Parker James (493 rushing yards / 7TD) and receiver Isaac Woller (377 receiving yards / 5td). The Clippers (1-2, 1-5) are coming off a loss to Kewaunee last week and are led by quarterback Ethan Knipfer (1,132 passing yards / 7TD) running back Anthony Moore (326 yards) and receiver Jared Van Bramer (536 receiving yards / 6 td) while Rex Meikle has 7 sacks on defense. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Schedule
Southern Door at Peshtigo
Sevastopol at Lena
Algoma at Montello
Kewaunee at Coleman
Clintonville at Luxemburg-Casco (homecoming)
Bowler at Gibraltar ~cancelled