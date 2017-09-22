Friday Night Football Week 6

Posted on September 22, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Sevastopol will host Menominee Indian in an 8-player football game tonight in Institute.  The Pioneers (4-0, 4-1) are the only undefeated team in the MONLPC-8 and are coming off of a 50-14 win over NEW Lutheran last Saturday.  Sevastopol is led by quarterback Jacob Welsing (446 yards passing / 5 TD) running back Ethan Kroll (548 yards / 7 TD) and receiver Jeremy Jorns (167 yards).  The Eagles (1-4, 1-4) are led by Mesean Waukau (1,090 yeards / 11 TD).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Schedule
Sturgeon Bay at Kewaunee
Menominee, MI at Southern Door
Coleman at Algoma
Peshtigo at Oconto
Luxemburg-Casco at Freedom

Saturday
Wausau Newman at Gibraltar ~1:00

