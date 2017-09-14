Friday Night Football Week 5

Algoma will play Southern Door in a MONLPC-Large conference football game on Friday Night in Brussels. The Wolves (0-2, 0-4) are off to a slow start offensively after having scored just one touchdown in the last three weeks. Algoma is led by quarterback Casey Nelson (329 yards passing / 2 rushing td) running backs Oliver Robertson (221 yards) and John Deringer (133 yards) and receiver Zach Dellis (113 yards). The Eagles (2-0, 3-1) first four games have been decided by a touchdown or less. Southern Door is led by quarterback Kyle Daoust (776 yards 7 TD) running back Derik LeCaptain (647 yards 8TD rushing / 210 yards, 4 receiving TD) and receiver Sam Gerend (363 yards 2 TD). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Friday Schedule
Coleman (1-3) at Sturgeon Bay (0-4)
Gibraltar (3-1) at Gillett (2-2)
Kewaunee (3-1) at Oconto (3-1)
Marinette (1-3) at Luxemburg-Casco (2-2)
Saturday
Sevastopol (3-1) at NEW Lutheran (3-1) ~1:00