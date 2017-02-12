Four Regional Champs For SD

Tory Jandrin, Michael Bertrand and River Pawelski and Fischer Pawelski all won regional championships while Raul Lopez finished second at the WIAA Division 3 wrestling regional on Saturday at Brillion. Kewaunee also had three champions as Cam Konop, Cam Hanrahan and Jesse Steinhorst advance to the Dodgeland Sectional on Saturday. Luxemburg-Casco dominated the Division 2 Denmark Regional with 5 champions and 12 total sectional qualifiers. Bryce Bosman, Nathan Ronsman, Dalton Smerchek, Devon Vandenbush and Cameron Lemmens all won titles for LC. The Spartans won the team title and will take on Antigo at the Team Sectional on Tuesday at Freedom. Oconto Falls and Wild Rose/Wautoma are on the other half of the bracket.

113 – Fischer Pawelski (21-18) placed 1st

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – received a bye

1st Place Match – won by major decision over Cole Ditter (Brillion) 15-10 (MD 11-1)

132 – River Pawelski (37-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Caydn Carlson (Kewaunee) 5-17 (Fall 0:45)

1st Place Match – won by tech fall over Jacob Luckow (Mishicot) 28-15 (TF-1.5 5:28 (18-3))

160 – Michael Bertrand (37-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Travis Reinke (Kewaunee) 32-11 (Fall 3:48)

1st Place Match – won by decision over Isaac Roffers (Reedsville) 38-4 (Dec 2-1)

195 – Tory Jandrin (33-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – Tory Jandrin (Southern Door) 33-3 received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Trevor Pribek (Kewaunee) 12-24 (Fall 0:41)

1st Place Match – won in overtime over Mike Griffey (Reedsville) 34-7 (OT 2-1)

152 – Raul Lopez (19-19) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by major decision over William Winkler (Brillion) 16-18 (MD 15-6)

1st Place Match – Andy Spatchek (Reedsville) 33-9 won by major decision over Raul Lopez (MD 14-4)

2nd Place Match – won by rule over William Winkler (Brillion) 16-18 (RULE)

Kewaunee Results

120 – Cam Konop (31-5) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – received a bye

1st Place Match – won by decision over Ben Wilson (Brillion) 20-18 (Dec 4-0)

126 – Cam Hanrahan (39-4) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Steven Quinzer (Brillion) 10-26 (Fall 0:22)

1st Place Match – won by major decision over Josh Schuh (Reedsville) 26-17 (MD 13-0)

138 – Jesse Steinhorst (35-8) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Ben Hoida (Southern Door) 13-13 (Fall 3:22)

1st Place Match – won by decision over Devin Thoreson (Brillion) 24-11 (Dec 8-2)

Luxemburg-Casco Results

106 – Lucas Joniaux (28-11) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by decision over Sean Rietz (Wrightstown) 9-3 (Dec 6-1)

1st Place Match – Cody Holmes (Two Rivers) 40-3 won by fall over Lucas Joniaux (Fall 0:50)

2nd Place Match – won by rule over Sean Rietz (Wrightstown) 9-3 (RULE)

113 – Bryce Bosman (38-3) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by tech fall over Wyatt Bruecker (Wrightstown) 21-14 (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))

1st Place Match – won by decision over Joey Bianchi (Two Rivers) 34-4 (Dec 3-1)

120 – Reece Worachek (26-13) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – won by decision over Logan Kust (Two Rivers) 25-13 (Dec 5-3)

Semifinal – Brock Bergelin (Denmark) 31-1 won by fall over Reece Worachek (Fall 1:58)

3rd Place Match – won by fall over Nathan Stenzel (Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol) 8-5 (Fall 3:00)

2nd Place Match – won in sudden victory – 1 over Walker VandeHey (Wrightstown) 28-13 (SV-1 10-5)

126 – Nathan Ronsman (32-9) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Peyton Hurth (Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol) 12-16 (Fall 1:26)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Derick Bader (Wrightstown) 28-10 (Fall 0:53)

132 – Colton Worachek (32-12) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Ezra Haight (Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol) 23-17 (Fall 5:44)

1st Place Match – Ben Durocher (Wrightstown) 33-6 won by decision over Colton Worachek (Dec 7-3)

2nd Place Match – won by fall over Trevor Pasek (Two Rivers) 9-13 (Fall 0:27)

138 – Cameron Lemmens (22-9) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Alex Schmitz (Denmark) 15-17 (Fall 1:01)

1st Place Match – won by major decision over Matthew Maitland (Wrightstown) 24-15 (MD 11-2)

145 – Garrett Jeanquart (18-9) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by major decision over Jared Shefchik (Denmark) 22-15 (MD 13-4)

1st Place Match – Laken Duerschmidt (Two Rivers) 26-8 won by decision over Garrett Jeanquart (Dec 5-4)

2nd Place Match – won by rule over Jared Shefchik (Denmark) 22-15 (RULE)

152 – Devan Vandenbush (28-10) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by fall over Ben Rosera (Wrightstown) 19-19 (Fall 0:32)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Jedd Shefchik (Denmark) 19-18 (Fall 1:56)

160 – Jacob Zellner (24-15) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by decision over Dustin Dworak (Denmark) 20-14 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Ben Klister (Wrightstown) 32-8 won by fall over Jacob Zellner (Fall 4:38)

2nd Place Match – won by rule over Dustin Dworak (Denmark) 20-14 (RULE)

170 – Dalton Smerchek (34-6) placed 1st.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by major decision over Marlon Rezash (Two Rivers) 22-17 (MD 9-1)

1st Place Match – won by major decision over Max Schmitz (Denmark) 30-10 (MD 10-1)

220 – Nate Lloyd (33-12) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – received a bye

Semifinal – won by decision over Ethan Witcpalek (Wrightstown) 24-19 (Dec 3-1)

1st Place Match – T.J. Weidman (Denmark) 26-12 won by decision over Nate Lloyd (Dec 4-2)

2nd Place Match – won by fall over Damien Bullock (Two Rivers) 20-12 (Fall 3:09)

285 – Phil Rasmussen (34-8) placed 2nd.

Quarterfinal – Phil Rasmussen (Luxemburg-Casco) 34-8 received a bye

Semifinal – Josh Frerk (Denmark) 31-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Phil Rasmussen (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match – won by fall over Wyatt Van Rossum (Wrightstown) 14-16 (Fall 1:51)

2nd Place Match – won by decision over Sam Skornicka (Two Rivers) 16-3 (Dec 3-1)