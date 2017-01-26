Former Badger Holding Basketball Camp in Sturgeon Bay

Josh Gasser, who played in back-to-back Final Fours for the Wisconsin Badgers, is bringing the Josh Gasser Skills Academy to the Door County YMCA in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, February 4th. The clinic, featuring two different sessions, is open to both boys and girls. The first session is for 5th-8th graders from 10am-1pm while the afternoon session for 1st-4th graders is scheduled from 2-5pm. Gasser says the main goal is to get kids interested in basketball, develop some skills and learn the fundamentals…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/JG1.mp3

Gasser’s basketball career started at Port Washington High School, continued with the Badgers and then a year in Germany before starting his Skills Academy. The cost for the Clinic is $65 and registration can be done online at wisconsinswing.com/camp