Experienced Clippers Ready For Challenge

The talk of streaks is done for the Sturgeon Bay football team. The Clippers are coming off of a (3-6) season and beat Oconto in the finale for a long awaited Packerland Conference win. Now the Clippers are hoping that a strong group of upperclassmen lead the team to new heights in the MONLPK-Large Conference as we here from coach Mike Leroy….
Sturgeon Bay will have a three year starter at quarterback as Ethan Knipfer returns after throwing for 1,675 yards and 15 touchdowns and added a team high 4 rushing touchdowns last year….
The Clippers are hoping that a strong front line will set the tone for an attacking defense that returns two of their top tacklers from last season in Anthony Moore and Rex Meikle….
The Clippers open their season against Valders tonight at Memorial Field. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 6:40 on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Friday Schedule
Winneconne at Southern Door
Bowler/Gresham at Sevastopol
Gibraltar at Oneida Nation
Chilton at Algoma
Kewaunee at Crivitz
Denmark at Luxemburg-Casco