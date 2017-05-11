Erickson Shuts Down Clippers, Vikes Tied For First

Gibraltar moved into a tie with Sturgeon Bay atop the Packerland Conference baseball standings after a 5-1 win over the Clippers at Memorial Field on Thursday. Ernie Erickson pitched a five hitter for the win to lead the Vikings (8-2). Gibraltar took the lead for good in the top of the third inning on an RBI ground out from Ben Johnson and run scoring double from Trevor Reinhardt. Jared Reinhardt added an RBI double, Connor Brennan had 2 hits and an RBI and Joe Burlo added 2 hits. Jeffrey Alberts doubled and drove in Sturgeon Bay’s only run and Jaeger Brusky doubled for the Clippers (8-2).

Baseball

Southern Door 12

Sevastopol 4

WP- Kody Kissinger

*Tory Jandrin/Adam Gutschow- 2 hits, Zach Marchant/Gutschow- 2 RBI

*Lucas Stenzel- 2 hits/2 RBI

Kewaunee 5

Algoma 0

Luxemburg-Casco 4

Clintonville 1

Softball

Sturgeon Bay 8

Gibraltar 7

*Clippers rally from 7-0 deficit and win on a walk off single from Ashley Sternard (4 hits).

*Gracie Abeyta/Morgan Nelson/Andie Rockendorf- 2 hits.

Southern Door 7

Sevastopol 2

Algoma 6

Kewaunee 2