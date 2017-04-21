Eight Run Third Sparks Clippers

Sturgeon Bay beat Oconto, 15-5 in 6 innings, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Memorial Field on Friday. The Clippers pulled away from a 5-5 game by scoring eight runs on eight hits in the bottom of the third inning. Tanner DeGrave snapped the tie with a RBI single, Mitch Jackson had a RBI single followed by a three triple from Anthony Moore and RBI double by Ryan Jacobsen. The Blue Devils led 4-0 after the top of the first and 5-2 after an inning and a half before Sturgeon Bay took control. Jared VanBramer went the first four innings for the win and Jeffery Alberts retired all six batters he faced. The Clippers were led by Jacobsen (3 hits/3RBI/2 doubles) Alberts (3 hits/2RBI) Moore (2 hits/3RBI) DeGrave (2 hits) and Jake Moeller (2 hits). Parker Anderson and Jake Krueger and RBI singles for Oconto.

Baseball

Green Bay East/West 10

Southern Door 0

*Gibraltar and Kewaunee tied 8-8 when suspended by darkness.

Softball

Algoma 6

Sturgeon Bay 1

*Karina Naze 2 run single and Makayla Haack RBI single in 6 run second inning.

Thursday

Oconto 10

Sturgeon Bay 0