Eagles, Wolves, Spartans Lose in Regional Finals

Valders beat Southern Door, 59-49, in a boys WIAA Division 3 regional final at Valders on Saturday Night. The Eagles (21-4) scored the final five points of the first half to tie the game at 21-21 at the break only to see the Vikings (22-4) score the first seven points of the second half for a 28-21 lead. Southern Door answered with a 9-1 run to take a 30-29 lead with less than 14:00 to play on a layup by Kyle Daoust but again Valders answered with points in the paint by Kyle Tuma and Luke Goedeke. The Eagles were within 47-43 with 2:25 to play before Valders put the game away at the free throw line. Daoust finished with 18 for Southern Door and Derik LeCaptain added 13 while Nick LeCaptain and Sam Gerend scored 8 each.

Division 4

Roncalli 69

Algoma 55

Division 2

Kaukauna 84

Luxemburg-Casco 72

*Mitchell Ronsman 22, Mitchell Jandrin 20, Nathan Coisman 16

*Jordan McCabe 34