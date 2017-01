Eagles Win Wrestling Championship

The Southern Door wrestling team beat Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, 34-27, to win the Packerland Conference championship on Thursday Night. ¬†Michael Bertrand won by pin for Southern Door while Luke Brinkman and Nathan Hendrickson were winners by pin for the Clippers. ¬†It’s the third title in the last four years for the Eagles.

220 Mason Davis (SD) won by decision over Trevor Wilke 11-8 (SD 3 -0)

285 Tory Jandrin (SD) won by FFT (SD 9-0)

106 Ben Keilar (SD) won by FFT (SD 15-0)

113 Double FFT (SD) (SD 15-0)

120 Fischer Pawelski (SD) won by FFT (SD 21-0)

126 Nathan Stenzel (SBS) won by FFT (SD 21-6)

132 Ezra Haight (SBS) won by decision over Ben Hoida 4-3 (SD 21-9)

138 River Pawelski (SD) won by major decision over Lucas Stenzel 9-0 (SD 25-9)

145 Jared Conard (SD) won by decision over Bruce Anschutz 3-2 (SD 28-9)

152 Liam Ostrand Kolstad (SBS) won by decision over Raul Lopez 13-6 (SD 28-12)

160 Nathan Hendrickson (SBS) won by fall over Hunter Falish 3:14 (SD 28-18)

170 Michael Bertrand (SD) won by fall over Collin Mirkes 1:05 (SD 34-18)

182 Jeremy Jorns (SB) won by decision over Seth Suess 6-0 (SD 34-21)

195 Luke Brinkman (SB) won by fall over Evan Blasier 3:21 (SD 34-27)