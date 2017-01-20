Eagles Win Wrestling Championship

The Southern Door wrestling team beat Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, 34-27, to win the Packerland Conference championship on Thursday Night. Michael Bertrand won by pin for Southern Door while Luke Brinkman and Nathan Hendrickson were winners by pin for the Clippers. It’s the third title in the last four years for the Eagles.

220 Mason Davis (SD) won by decision over Trevor Wilke 11-8 (SD 3 -0)

285 Tory Jandrin (SD) won by FFT (SD 9-0)

106 Ben Keilar (SD) won by FFT (SD 15-0)

113 Double FFT (SD) (SD 15-0)

120 Fischer Pawelski (SD) won by FFT (SD 21-0)

126 Nathan Stenzel (SBS) won by FFT (SD 21-6)

132 Ezra Haight (SBS) won by decision over Ben Hoida 4-3 (SD 21-9)

138 River Pawelski (SD) won by major decision over Lucas Stenzel 9-0 (SD 25-9)

145 Jared Conard (SD) won by decision over Bruce Anschutz 3-2 (SD 28-9)

152 Liam Ostrand Kolstad (SBS) won by decision over Raul Lopez 13-6 (SD 28-12)

160 Nathan Hendrickson (SBS) won by fall over Hunter Falish 3:14 (SD 28-18)

170 Michael Bertrand (SD) won by fall over Collin Mirkes 1:05 (SD 34-18)

182 Jeremy Jorns (SB) won by decision over Seth Suess 6-0 (SD 34-21)

195 Luke Brinkman (SB) won by fall over Evan Blasier 3:21 (SD 34-27)