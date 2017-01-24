Eagles Win, LeCaptain Joins 1,000 Point Club

Southern Door beat Oconto, 73-54, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game at Southern Door on Tuesday Night. Senior guard Nick LeCaptain made a three pointer with around 11:00 to play that gave the Eagles (7-1, 11-1) the lead for good and also put him over 1,000 career points and from that point Southern Door outscored the Blue Devils (4-4, 8-5) 31-10 the rest of the way. LeCaptain finished with 39 points and Kyle Daoust added 16. Carson Moe led Oconto with 26 points and Connor Ebben added 11 points.

Sturgeon Bay 66

Kewaunee 24

*Connor Gajda 19, Mitchell Jackson 12, Carson Talbert 11

Algoma 52

Gibraltar 49

Luxemburg-Casco 89

Wrightstown 56

*Bryce Tekulve 26, Mitchell Jandrin 13, Nathan Coisman/Anthony Otradovec 11