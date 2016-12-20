Eagles Win Again

The Southern Door girls basketball team stayed a game behind Packerland Conference leading Kewaunee after a 40-28 win over Gibraltar on Tuesday Night in Brussels. The Eagles went on 12-2 over the final six minutes of the first half and took a 22-12 lead at the break. Tehya Bertrand scored 11 points to lead Southern Door while Meghan LaCrosse added 10 and Grace LeGrave chipped in with 9 points. Raina Haleen paced the Vikings with 8 points.
Scoreboard
Sturgeon Bay 50
Sevastopol 24
Kewaunee 75
NEW Lutheran 47
Algoma 55
Oconto 34
*Lucy Wiese 18
Boys
Luxemburg-Casco 76
Marinette 75
*Mitchell Jandrin 27, Jon Deprey 19, Bryce Tekulve 16
Wrestling
Luxemburg-Casco 43 Freedom 19.00
170: Jacob Zellner (LC) over Parker Rudie (Fall 4:45)
182: Matt Verhasselt (F) over Dalton Smerchek (Dec 5-4)
195: Austin Leroy (LC) over Devin Moser (Fall 0:27)
220: Nate Lloyd (LC) over Alex Rohan (SV-1 5-3)
285: Phil Rasmussen (LC) win by forfeit
106: Lucas Joniaux (LC) over Zach Lahay (Fall 3:27)
113: Koy Murphy (F) over Parker Coppens (MD 9-0)
120: Bryce Bosman (LC) over Grant Vosters (MD 10-1)
126: Mitch Garvey (F) over Reece Worachek (Dec 8-1)
132:Nathan Ronsman (LC) over Garrison Murphy (Dec 5-2)
138: Sam Peters (F) over Colton Worachek (Dec 9-5)
145: Cameron Lemmens (LC) over Nolan Gaffney (Dec 12-8)
152: Evan Vosters (F) over Devan Vandenbush (Fall 2:46)
160: Garrett Jeanquart (LC) over Dakota Brockman (Fall 1:29)