Eagles Win Again

The Southern Door girls basketball team stayed a game behind Packerland Conference leading Kewaunee after a 40-28 win over Gibraltar on Tuesday Night in Brussels. The Eagles went on 12-2 over the final six minutes of the first half and took a 22-12 lead at the break. Tehya Bertrand scored 11 points to lead Southern Door while Meghan LaCrosse added 10 and Grace LeGrave chipped in with 9 points. Raina Haleen paced the Vikings with 8 points.

Scoreboard

Sturgeon Bay 50

Sevastopol 24

Kewaunee 75

NEW Lutheran 47

Algoma 55

Oconto 34

*Lucy Wiese 18

Boys

Luxemburg-Casco 76

Marinette 75

*Mitchell Jandrin 27, Jon Deprey 19, Bryce Tekulve 16

Wrestling

Luxemburg-Casco 43 Freedom 19.00

170: Jacob Zellner (LC) over Parker Rudie (Fall 4:45)

182: Matt Verhasselt (F) over Dalton Smerchek (Dec 5-4)

195: Austin Leroy (LC) over Devin Moser (Fall 0:27)

220: Nate Lloyd (LC) over Alex Rohan (SV-1 5-3)

285: Phil Rasmussen (LC) win by forfeit

106: Lucas Joniaux (LC) over Zach Lahay (Fall 3:27)

113: Koy Murphy (F) over Parker Coppens (MD 9-0)

120: Bryce Bosman (LC) over Grant Vosters (MD 10-1)

126: Mitch Garvey (F) over Reece Worachek (Dec 8-1)

132:Nathan Ronsman (LC) over Garrison Murphy (Dec 5-2)

138: Sam Peters (F) over Colton Worachek (Dec 9-5)

145: Cameron Lemmens (LC) over Nolan Gaffney (Dec 12-8)

152: Evan Vosters (F) over Devan Vandenbush (Fall 2:46)

160: Garrett Jeanquart (LC) over Dakota Brockman (Fall 1:29)