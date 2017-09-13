Eagles Volleyball Undefeated on Tuesday

Southern Door won all three matches at the Pink Out for DoorCan volleyball quad at Southern Door on Tuesday Night. Sevastopol went (2-1) for second place followed by Sturgeon Bay and Gibraltar.

Southern Door (6-1)

-beat Gibraltar (25-23, 25-23) Sevastopol (25-17, 20-25, 15-9) Sturgeon Bay (25-21, 25-19)

Sevastopol (5-2)

-beat Gibraltar (25-20, 25-13) Sturgeon Bay (26-24, 25-15)

-lost to Southern Door (17-25, 25-20, 9-15)

Sturgeon Bay (2-4)

-beat Gibraltar (25-20, 25-16)

-lost to Sevastopol (24-26, 15-25) Southern Door (19-25, 21-25)

Gibraltar (0-6)

– lost to Sevastopol (20-25, 13-25) Southern Door (23-25, 23-25) Sturgeon Bay (20-25, 16-25)