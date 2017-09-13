Eagles Volleyball Undefeated on Tuesday

Posted on September 13, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door won all three matches at the Pink Out for DoorCan volleyball quad at Southern Door on Tuesday Night.  Sevastopol went (2-1) for second place followed by Sturgeon Bay and Gibraltar.

Southern Door (6-1)
-beat Gibraltar (25-23, 25-23) Sevastopol (25-17, 20-25, 15-9) Sturgeon Bay (25-21, 25-19)

Sevastopol (5-2)
-beat Gibraltar (25-20, 25-13) Sturgeon Bay (26-24, 25-15)
-lost to Southern Door (17-25, 25-20, 9-15)

Sturgeon Bay (2-4)
-beat Gibraltar (25-20, 25-16)
-lost to Sevastopol (24-26, 15-25) Southern Door (19-25, 21-25)

Gibraltar (0-6)
– lost to Sevastopol (20-25, 13-25) Southern Door (23-25, 23-25) Sturgeon Bay (20-25, 16-25)

