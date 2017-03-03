Eagles Take Down Denmark, Valders Next

Southern Door had three players score 20 or more points in an 83-70 win over Denmark in a boys WIAA Division 3 regional basketball game in Brussels on Friday Night. After seeing 10 lead changes in the first half, the Eagles (21-3) used a 13-7 run to close the half and take a 41-34 lead into the locker room and never trailed in the second half. Kyle Daoust scored 26 points to lead Southern Door while Derik LeCaptain added 22 and Nick LeCaptain 20. Blake Derricks scored a game high 28 points for the Vikings (14-10). Southern Door will play at second seeded Valders (19-4) on Saturday night after the Vikings beat Two Rivers, 69-43. Valders has knocked Southern Door out of the playoffs in two of the last three years. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show at 6:45 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Wrightstown 63

Sturgeon Bay 50

*Clippers finish (17-6)

Peshtigo 57

Oconto 52

*Blue Devils finish (16-8)

Division 4

Algoma 59 (overtime)

Gibraltar 58

*Casey Stangel hits game winner with :14 seconds to play

*Booker Prokash 28, Aiden Wallace 11, Max Grovogel 10

*Nathan Surges 19, Tyler Kropuenske 18

*Vikings finish (12-12)

*Roncalli (10-13) at Algoma (14-9) ~7:00 Saturday

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco 83

Green Bay Southwest 73

*Bryce Tekulve 36, Mitchell Jandrin 20

*Defending state champion Kaukauna (14-9) at L-C (20-3) ~7:00 Saturday

Division 5

Lena 73

NEW Lutheran 58

*Blazers finish (9-15)