Eagles Take Control Early

Southern Door scored six runs in the first inning on their way to a 14-1 win over NEW Lutheran in a Packerland Conference baseball game on Tuesday. Tory Jandrin hit a two run double in the first inning, Kody Kissinger had an infield RBI single and Beau Schartner added an RBI double before the Eagles scored four more runs in both the second and third inning. Nick LeCaptain, Adam Gutschow (2RBI) Jandrin (3RBI) and Kissinger (3RBI) all had two hits for Southern Door and Zach Marchant smacked an RBI double. Kissinger and Tyler Kroll combined to pitch the win for Southern Door. The Eagles (7-1) play at Sturgeon Bay (6-1) on Thursday. (WDOR)