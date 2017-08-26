Eagles Suffer First Loss

Southern Door fell behind Wausau East 17-0, scored two fourth quarter touchdowns within five minutes, but eventually lost 17-14 at Thom Field in Wausau on Friday Night. The Lumberjacks (1-1) took the lead early in the second quarter on a 21 yard field goal and added a 57 yard touchdown pass from Jack Kane to Caleb Moses with :18 seconds to play in the half to make it 10-0. East would add a Kane 1 yard quarterback sneak with 8:03 left in the game for a 17-0 advantage. But Southern Door would answer with scoring drives of 54 and 75 yards to make it 17-14 after a pair of short touchdown runs by Derik LeCaptain. East recovered an onside kick with 1:39 to play and converted one first down to run out the clock. Kane threw for 279 yards for the Lumberjacks and Moses had a combined 226 yards of total offense. Derik LeCaptain rushed for over 100 yards for the Eagles (1-1) while Kyle Daoust passed for 155 yards and Sam Gerend had 6 catches for 114 yards. With the win, Wausau East snapped a 24 game losing streak.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
Chilton 17
Sturgeon Bay 0
Sevastopol 28
Wausaukee 6
NEW Lutheran 40
Gibraltar 22
Kewaunee 42
Two Rivers 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 35
Algoma 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 27
Luxemburg-Casco 14
Bonduel 45
Peshtigo 20
Crivitz 42
Coleman 14