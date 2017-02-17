Eagles Score Big Win

Southern Door took over sole possession of first place in the Packerland Conference with a 59-42 win over Sturgeon Bay on Friday Night. The Eagles (11-1, 17-3) recovered from a 17-12 deficit with a 15-2 first half run and never trailed in the second half. Nick LeCaptain finished with a game high 19 points while Derik LeCaptain added 13 points, Kyle Daoust scored 12 points and Sam Gerend chipped in 10. Mitchell Jackson scored 12 points to lead the Clippers (10-2, 14-5).

Boys

Algoma 75

NEW Lutheran 53

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco 64

Oconto Falls 33

*Cassie Schiltz 20, Alexis Dorner 12, Mary Cravillion 10