Eagles Rally For Regional Win

Southern Door opened the WIAA Division 3 regional baseball tournament with a 5-3 win over Roncalli on Thursday. The Eagles took control in the first inning on Adam Gutschow’s RBI double and an RBI single from Zach Marchant. The Jets tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a 2 run single from Billy Fox. But Southern Door countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 6th inning as Kody Kissinger and River Pawelski both singled and scored. Tory Jandrin went the distance for the win while Nick LeCaptain (double) Derik LeCaptain (triple) and Pawelski all had 2 hits. Southern Door will host Manitowoc Lutheran (8-4 winners over Mishicot) on Tuesday.
Division 3
Kewaunee 7
Algoma 6
*Storm at #1 seed Gibraltar on Tuesday
Division 4
Sevastopol 11
Saint Thomas Aquinas/Lena 1
WP- Robby Pollman
*Brent Haberli/Ethan Kroll- 2 hits, Josh Pfleiger- 2 RBI
*Pioneers play at Gresham on Tuesday
Division 2
Valders 5
Chilton 0
*Vikings at #2 seed Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday
Denmark 5
Two Rivers 0
*Vikings play at #1 seed Luxemburg-Casco on Tuesday
Gibraltar 9
Lourdes 1
*Non-conference game
Softball
Howards Grove 6
Sturgeon Bay 0
Oakfield 11
Sevastopol 1
*Mary LaPlant- RBI single that scored Allison Daubner
Oshkosh Lourdes 10
Gibraltar 0
Kewaunee 4
Valders 1
Luxemburg-Casco 10
Two Rivers 0