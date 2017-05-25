Eagles Rally For Regional Win

Southern Door opened the WIAA Division 3 regional baseball tournament with a 5-3 win over Roncalli on Thursday. The Eagles took control in the first inning on Adam Gutschow’s RBI double and an RBI single from Zach Marchant. The Jets tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on a 2 run single from Billy Fox. But Southern Door countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 6th inning as Kody Kissinger and River Pawelski both singled and scored. Tory Jandrin went the distance for the win while Nick LeCaptain (double) Derik LeCaptain (triple) and Pawelski all had 2 hits. Southern Door will host Manitowoc Lutheran (8-4 winners over Mishicot) on Tuesday.

Division 3

Kewaunee 7

Algoma 6

*Storm at #1 seed Gibraltar on Tuesday

Division 4

Sevastopol 11

Saint Thomas Aquinas/Lena 1

WP- Robby Pollman

*Brent Haberli/Ethan Kroll- 2 hits, Josh Pfleiger- 2 RBI

*Pioneers play at Gresham on Tuesday

Division 2

Valders 5

Chilton 0

*Vikings at #2 seed Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday

Denmark 5

Two Rivers 0

*Vikings play at #1 seed Luxemburg-Casco on Tuesday

Gibraltar 9

Lourdes 1

*Non-conference game

Softball

Howards Grove 6

Sturgeon Bay 0

Oakfield 11

Sevastopol 1

*Mary LaPlant- RBI single that scored Allison Daubner

Oshkosh Lourdes 10

Gibraltar 0

Kewaunee 4

Valders 1

Luxemburg-Casco 10

Two Rivers 0