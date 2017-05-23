Eagles, Pioneers, Wolves Win and Advance

Southern Door opened the WIAA Division 3 softball tournament with a 4-1 win over New Holstein in Brussels on Tuesday. Megan Pavlik drove in the first run with an opening inning RBI sacrifice fly, Tehya Bertrand belted a 2 run home run in the second inning and Jackie Atkins scored on an error in the third inning. Hanna Mallien pitched the first three shutout innings, Lexi Wery worked an inning plus and Megan Pavlik the final three to close out the game for the Eagles. Erin Tadych had two hits and walked twice for Southern Door (17-6) who moves on the the regional final on Friday against a yet to be determined opponent.

Division 3

Sturgeon Bay at Howards Grove- ppd to Wednesday

Division 4

Stockbridge/Hilbert at Gibraltar- ppd to Wednesday

Algoma 5

Saint Mary’s Catholic 1

WP- Makayla Haack

*Karina Naze- 3 hits.

*Wolves next game on Friday

Division 5

Sevastopol 18

Living Word Lutheran 6

*Pioneers play at Oakfield at 4:00 Wednesday