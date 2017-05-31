Eagles Outscore Storm, Win Regional

The Southern Door baseball team won a WIAA Division 3 regional after outlasting Kewaunee, 24-19, on Wednesday. The Eagles scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, led 19-6 after three innings and then held off the Storm for the win. Derik LeCaptain had four hits including a home run for Southern Door, while Nick LeCaptain, Zach Marchant and Adam Gutschow all had two hits. Lincoln Barta (6 RBI) and Wes Gallenberger had 3 hits for Kewaunee. The Eagles will play Laconia at Markesan in the sectional semi-finals on Tuesday at 9:30AM. (WDOR)

*Photo submitted by Kris LeCaptain

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat Sturgeon Bay, 6-2, in a Division 2 regional final. Jake Thyes, Bryce Tekulve and Shaefer Mleziva all drove in runs in the opening inning. The Clippers scored single runs in the third inning (Jeffrey Alberts RBI sac fly) and fourth inning (Tanner DeGrave RBI single) but Sturgeon Bay would strand nine runners for the game. Mason Isenberg, Thyes and Mleziva (2 RBI) all had two hits and Ian Doell, Nathan Yagodinski and Noah Linsley combined the pitch the Spartans to the win. Trent Ehlers and Ryan Jacobson had 2 hits for the Clippers. L-C will play defending state champion Waupaca at 2:30 Tuesdaay afternoon in Clintonville.

Division 4

NEW Lutheran 11

Sevastopol 2

*Zach Christianson- RBI