Eagles Outscore Pioneers

Southern Door beat Sevastopol, 13-6, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Sevastopol Town Park in Institute on Monday. The Eagles led 6-1 after three inning and added three more runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning on their way to victory. Kody Kissinger pitched the first five innings for the win while Tory Jandrin doubled in each of his first three at bats and finished with 5 RBI. River Pawelski and Zach Marchant also had three hits each and Derik LeCaptain added two hits as the Eagles finished with 15 hits. Zach Christianson and Kevin Henschel had two hilts each for the Pioneers while Ethan Kroll and Josh Pfleiger doubled and Hunter Ebel added an RBI single.

Algoma 6

Kewaunee 4

WP- Dillon Dean

*Trevor Haasch 3 hits, Casey Nelson 2 hits, Max Grovogel- double

Oconto 6

NEW Lutheran 2

Softball

Southern Door 10

Sevastopol 0

Kewaunee 7

Algoma 4

Oconto 11

NEW Lutheran 0