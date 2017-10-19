Eagles Open Football Playoffs at Home

Southern Door will play Laconia in a WIAA Division 5 Level 1 playoff game in Brussels on Friday Night. The Eagles (7-2) won the MONLPC-Large title for the third consecutive season. Southern Door recently lost quarterback Kyle Daoust to a season ending injury and Derik LeCaptain took over the reins of the Eagles offense. He rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown last week and added 160 passing yards and threw three touchdowns to Sam Gerend. Max Pierre leads the Southern Door defense with 82 total tackles. The Spartans (5-4) finished behind perennial power Saint Mary’s Springs in the Flyway Conference and are led by quarterback Cormac Madigan (1,260 yards passing / 14TD) and receiver Jaylen Mahone (31 catches 612 yards 9 td). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
