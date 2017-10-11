Eagles Lose QB to Injury

The injury bug has bitten the Southern Door football team. The Eagles have lost quarterback Kyle Daoust for the remainder of the season due to a leg injury that likely dates back to September 22nd and the game against Menominee, MI. Southern Door coach Pat McCarty said that the injury became an issue near the end of the game against Sturgeon Bay last Friday. Coach McCarty added that Daoust was have a record setting junior season….
Daoust has completed 60% of his passes for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns in 8 games in his first year directing the Eagles offense. Coach McCarty says that the offense will change a little because of the injury, but the idea is to still get the ball into the hands of their best player….
The Eagles (5-0, 6-2) can clinch the outright MONLPC-Large title with a win at Coleman on Friday Night. Southern Door has already clinched their 4th straight WIAA playoff appearance.