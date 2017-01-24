Eagles Hosting Blue Devils

The Southern Door boys basketball team will look to hold on to their share of first place in the Packerland Conference when they host Oconto on Tuesday Night. The Blue Devils (4-3, 8-4) are coming off a loss to co-leader Sturgeon Bay last Friday and are led in scoring by Connor Ebben (20ppg/10rebounds) and Carson Moe (17ppg/6 assists). The Eagles (6-1, 10-1) are coming off of wins over NEW Lutheran and Sheboygan Falls last Friday and Saturday and are led by Nick LeCaptain (22ppg) while Kyle Daoust, Derik LeCaptain and Sam Gerend all score in double figures. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Kewaunee at Sturgeon Bay

Algoma at Gibraltar

Wrightstown at Luxemburg-Casco

NEW Lutheran at Sevastopol ~moved to Jan. 31